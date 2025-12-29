Unveiling the 'Digital Arrest' Scam: A New Era of Cybercrime
A shocking 'digital arrest' scam saw Rs 3.71 crore siphoned from a Mumbai woman by cybercriminals posing as police and judicial officials. Using intimidation and digital trickery, the fraudsters lured the victim into transferring money under false legal pretenses. Authorities are unraveling this complex cybercrime scheme.
In a startling revelation, a 68-year-old woman from Mumbai has fallen prey to a sophisticated digital scam, where Rs 3.71 crore was illicitly extracted from her through deceitful tactics by cybercriminals. The culprits impersonated law enforcement and court officials, creating a fictitious online scenario to extort money.
The scam unfolded over two months, during which the victim was manipulated into transferring large sums to multiple bank accounts under the guise of a fabricated legal investigation. The criminals used elaborate digital setups, even staging a fake court hearing to gain her trust.
Authorities have made a breakthrough by apprehending an individual in Gujarat linked to the scam. The case highlights the growing trend of 'digital arrest' schemes, prompting a nationwide probe led by the CBI to tackle this emerging cyber threat.
