Unveiling the 'Digital Arrest' Scam: A New Era of Cybercrime

In a startling revelation, a 68-year-old woman from Mumbai has fallen prey to a sophisticated digital scam, where Rs 3.71 crore was illicitly extracted from her through deceitful tactics by cybercriminals. The culprits impersonated law enforcement and court officials, creating a fictitious online scenario to extort money.

The scam unfolded over two months, during which the victim was manipulated into transferring large sums to multiple bank accounts under the guise of a fabricated legal investigation. The criminals used elaborate digital setups, even staging a fake court hearing to gain her trust.

Authorities have made a breakthrough by apprehending an individual in Gujarat linked to the scam. The case highlights the growing trend of 'digital arrest' schemes, prompting a nationwide probe led by the CBI to tackle this emerging cyber threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)