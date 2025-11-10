India Takes Lead in Biotech Revolution: Minister's Vision for a Global Economic Transformation

India is set to spearhead a biotech-driven transformation of the global economy, Union Minister Jitendra Singh declared on Monday. Speaking at the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council's (BRIC) second anniversary, Singh emphasized the nation's strategic positioning for the impending biotechnology revolution. He asserted that while other nations prepare, India has already laid its foundation for this shift.

Addressing the event, Singh spotlighted the evolution of India's biotechnology ecosystem from isolated efforts to a cohesive, innovation-focused framework. He underscored the pivotal role of partnerships among institutions, industries, and entrepreneurs in driving economic growth. A notable highlight of the event was the launch of the BRIC-BIRAC Entrepreneur-in-Residence (EIR) Program, designed to support budding biotech innovators.

Tracing BRIC's development as part of broader reforms, Singh praised the successful integration of 14 institutes under a unified BRIC framework. This approach, he noted, is influencing even non-BRIC institutes. India's collaborative efforts have led to significant achievements, including the creation of critical vaccines and advances in complex disease research. The future looks promising as the nation's new Research Development and Innovation Scheme aims to further propel scientific and economic progress.

