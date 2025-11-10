Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Engineering Student Killed in Rajkot BMW Accident

A 20-year-old engineering student named Abhishek Nathani was tragically killed when a speeding BMW struck his two-wheeler in Rajkot. The vehicle dragged his bike for 200 feet. The driver, Atman Patel, was arrested. The incident, captured on CCTV, is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 10-11-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 17:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident in Rajkot, a young engineering student lost his life when a speeding BMW collided with his two-wheeler.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday on Kalavad Road. Abhishek Nathani was killed instantly after being hit and dragged by the car, which left it heavily damaged.

The BMW driver, Atman Patel, son of a local businessman, has been apprehended. The entire incident was recorded on CCTV and a detailed investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

