Swift Response Prevents Disaster at Kolkata Airport

A potential crisis was averted at Kolkata airport when smoke was seen emerging from the engine of a private jet moments before take-off. Alerted by the pilot of another aircraft, the pilot of the involved jet promptly informed Air Traffic Control (ATC).

ATC immediately declared a full emergency, instructing the jet to stop and return to the taxi bay. The Kolkata airport authorities, led by Director C Pattovi, quickly brought the situation under control. Despite thorough inspections, no technical issues or signs of fire were detected.

Following clearance, the jet carrying six passengers was allowed to depart for Bhopal. This incident came on the heels of a SpiceJet emergency landing due to engine troubles the night before.

