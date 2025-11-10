Left Menu

Swift Response Prevents Disaster at Kolkata Airport

Smoke from a private jet's engine triggered an emergency at Kolkata airport, leading the aircraft to return for a thorough inspection. No issues were found, and it subsequently departed safely. The incident followed an emergency landing by another flight due to an engine malfunction the previous night.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-11-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 17:47 IST
Swift Response Prevents Disaster at Kolkata Airport
  • Country:
  • India

A potential crisis was averted at Kolkata airport when smoke was seen emerging from the engine of a private jet moments before take-off. Alerted by the pilot of another aircraft, the pilot of the involved jet promptly informed Air Traffic Control (ATC).

ATC immediately declared a full emergency, instructing the jet to stop and return to the taxi bay. The Kolkata airport authorities, led by Director C Pattovi, quickly brought the situation under control. Despite thorough inspections, no technical issues or signs of fire were detected.

Following clearance, the jet carrying six passengers was allowed to depart for Bhopal. This incident came on the heels of a SpiceJet emergency landing due to engine troubles the night before.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Surge Amid Allegations of Murder in Bihar

Political Tensions Surge Amid Allegations of Murder in Bihar

 India
2
Tragic Explosion Claims Life in Nasirpur

Tragic Explosion Claims Life in Nasirpur

 India
3
Leopard Sighting on Beed-Ahilyanagar Highway Causes Stir

Leopard Sighting on Beed-Ahilyanagar Highway Causes Stir

 India
4
Marco Rubio Joins G7 Meeting to Tackle Global Challenges

Marco Rubio Joins G7 Meeting to Tackle Global Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025