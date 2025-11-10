Left Menu

Rewa Airport Takes Off: Reshaping Connectivity in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated Rewa Airport's first commercial flight to Delhi, enhancing connectivity and tourism in the Vindhya region. Prime Minister Modi lauded the achievement as a milestone in regional development. The area, rich in history and industry, anticipates further connectivity expansions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh marked a significant milestone as Chief Minister Mohan Yadav virtually inaugurated the first commercial flight from Rewa Airport to Delhi, enhancing both connectivity and tourism in the Vindhya region.

Rich in historical, cultural, and natural allure, the region's air service launch was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing it as a leap towards comprehensive regional development.

The achievement represents a fulfillment of the UDAN scheme's vision, as further expansions aim to connect Rewa with more cities. Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla emphasized the region's potential for growth with future plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

