Inteva Products Expands in India with New Pune Plant and Future-Driven Technologies

Inteva Products announces the opening of a second manufacturing plant in Pune, investing Rs 50 crore to boost capacity and produce India-specific automotive components. This expansion is set to generate over 400 jobs and enhance collaboration with local and international automotive partners, aligning with the Make-in-India initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Inteva Products, a global automotive components and systems supplier based in the US, has announced plans to open a second manufacturing facility in Pune, India. This new investment, estimated at Rs 50 crore, is aimed at producing a range of next-generation products tailored for the Indian market.

The current Pune plant, along with the technical center in Bengaluru, plays a crucial role in Inteva's worldwide operations. The addition of a second plant in Pune signifies a significant expansion, expected to increase production capacity and enhance integration within local supply chains.

The new facility not only promises over 400 new jobs but also strengthens Inteva's collaboration with major OEMs like Mahindra & Mahindra, TATA Motors, and Volkswagen. This move reflects the company's confidence in India's growth potential and aligns with national initiatives for localized and sustainable mobility solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

