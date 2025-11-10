Left Menu

Metro Kolkata Announces Schedule Change for Green Line

Metro Railway Kolkata adjusts the last service timings on the Howrah Maidan–Salt Lake Sector V corridor due to maintenance work on the Green Line. Changes are set for November 11, with normal services resuming on November 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Metro Railway Kolkata has announced a rescheduling of its last services on the Green Line corridor between Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake Sector V, due to essential maintenance work.

According to a statement released on Monday, the final train departing Howrah Maidan for Salt Lake Sector V on November 11 will leave at 8:45 pm, an hour earlier than usual. Conversely, the last service from Salt Lake Sector V to Howrah Maidan will commence at 8:46 pm.

Similar schedule adjustments were implemented the previous day, with regular operations expected to resume on November 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)

