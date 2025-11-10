Left Menu

Record Client Wins Boost HGS Future Outlook Amid Narrowing Losses

Hinduja Global Solutions reported a reduction in losses to Rs 27 crore for Q2 ending September 30. Despite flat revenues, the firm secured a record number of new clients. CEO Venkatesh Korla anticipates these wins will enhance financial outcomes in upcoming quarters, though revenues remain stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:04 IST
Record Client Wins Boost HGS Future Outlook Amid Narrowing Losses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hinduja Global Solutions, an influential player in business process management and digital media, has reported a significant narrowing of losses for the second quarter ending September 30. The company's losses decreased to Rs 27 crore from Rs 50.51 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations remained stable at Rs 1,091 crore, despite the financial setback. CEO Venkatesh Korla expressed optimism, citing the acquisition of a record number of new clients during the quarter, which he believes will bolster future financial performance.

In the reported quarter, HGS added 19 new logos for digital customer experience and tech solutions, as well as 10 for HR operations and payroll processing. The company serves 402 active digital CX and BPM clients and 857 HR clients across nine countries, with a robust digital media footprint in India.

TRENDING

1
Heartbreaking Tragedy: Red Fort Blast Claims Lives

Heartbreaking Tragedy: Red Fort Blast Claims Lives

 India
2
Karnataka Reacts to Delhi Blast: Heightened Security Across State

Karnataka Reacts to Delhi Blast: Heightened Security Across State

 India
3
Ukraine's Energy Sector Under Scrutiny Amid Massive $100M Corruption Probe

Ukraine's Energy Sector Under Scrutiny Amid Massive $100M Corruption Probe

 Global
4
Heightened Security Directives Issued by Odisha's CM Amidst Festival

Heightened Security Directives Issued by Odisha's CM Amidst Festival

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025