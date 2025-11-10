Record Client Wins Boost HGS Future Outlook Amid Narrowing Losses

Hinduja Global Solutions, an influential player in business process management and digital media, has reported a significant narrowing of losses for the second quarter ending September 30. The company's losses decreased to Rs 27 crore from Rs 50.51 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations remained stable at Rs 1,091 crore, despite the financial setback. CEO Venkatesh Korla expressed optimism, citing the acquisition of a record number of new clients during the quarter, which he believes will bolster future financial performance.

In the reported quarter, HGS added 19 new logos for digital customer experience and tech solutions, as well as 10 for HR operations and payroll processing. The company serves 402 active digital CX and BPM clients and 857 HR clients across nine countries, with a robust digital media footprint in India.