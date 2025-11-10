Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident in Jaipur Claims Young Student's Life

A 23-year-old student, Tanvi Chawariya, lost her life in Jaipur when a Rajasthan roadways bus hit the motorcycle she was on, causing her to fall and be fatally run over. The accident occurred near Central Park, and the two-wheeler driver fled after sustaining minor injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:34 IST
In a tragic road accident in Jaipur, a young college student was fatally run over by a Rajasthan roadways bus near Central Park on Monday. The victim, Tanvi Chawariya, 23, was riding as a passenger on a motorcycle affiliated with an app-based bike service when the fatal incident occurred.

The accident unfolded on Prithviraj Road as the bus was en route to Alwar from Jaipur. Police reports indicate the bus collided with the motorcycle from the rear, causing Chawariya to fall onto the roadway. The bus's rear wheel tragically ran over her head, resulting in instant fatality.

After the incident, Chawariya was transported to SMS hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The driver of the motorcycle sustained minor injuries and has since fled the scene, as reported by officials.

