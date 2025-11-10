Tragic Road Accident in Jaipur Claims Young Student's Life

In a tragic road accident in Jaipur, a young college student was fatally run over by a Rajasthan roadways bus near Central Park on Monday. The victim, Tanvi Chawariya, 23, was riding as a passenger on a motorcycle affiliated with an app-based bike service when the fatal incident occurred.

The accident unfolded on Prithviraj Road as the bus was en route to Alwar from Jaipur. Police reports indicate the bus collided with the motorcycle from the rear, causing Chawariya to fall onto the roadway. The bus's rear wheel tragically ran over her head, resulting in instant fatality.

After the incident, Chawariya was transported to SMS hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The driver of the motorcycle sustained minor injuries and has since fled the scene, as reported by officials.

