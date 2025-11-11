Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: President Murmu's Landmark Visit to Angola

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the potential to boost bilateral relations between India and Angola through enhanced trade and investment. She urged the Indian diaspora in Angola to engage actively in these efforts. Angola is vital to India's energy security, while India contributes significantly to Angola's economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Luanda | Updated: 11-11-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 00:20 IST
President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the opportunities for strengthening trade and investment between India and Angola during her landmark visit, the first by an Indian head of state to Angola. She called upon the local Indian diaspora to participate actively in furthering these bilateral ties.

There are around 8,000 Indians in Angola, and they play substantial roles in various sectors. India is a major supplier of goods to Angola, fostering economic growth and creating jobs. Bilateral trade surpassed USD 5 billion last year, with Indian companies engaging in numerous sectors like retail and energy.

President Murmu called the Indian community a vital link between the two nations, emphasizing the importance of their entrepreneurial spirit and professional excellence in Angola's development. She expressed India's commitment to deepening these ties within the framework of the India–Africa Forum Summit, aspiring for a developed India by 2047.

