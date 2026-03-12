Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Raises Concerns Over India's Energy Security in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi has voiced concerns over India's compromised energy security due to a flawed foreign policy. He criticized the government's actions, particularly allowing the US to determine oil supply relationships. Gandhi emphasized the need for preparations to mitigate potential impacts from geopolitical tensions affecting oil and natural gas flow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:48 IST
Rahul Gandhi Raises Concerns Over India's Energy Security in Lok Sabha
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling address to the Lok Sabha, leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi, expressed grave concerns over India's energy security, which he claims has been compromised due to a flawed foreign policy.

Gandhi highlighted the significant geopolitical tensions, emphasizing that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz—through which 20% of global oil passes—poses severe repercussions for India's oil and gas supplies. He alleged that India has bartered its rights to the US concerning key energy relationships.

Urging prompt governmental action, Gandhi called for changes in approach to protect India's energy interests amidst a rapidly evolving global order. He critiqued Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging immediate preparations to safeguard the country's future energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026