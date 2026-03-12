Rahul Gandhi Raises Concerns Over India's Energy Security in Lok Sabha
Rahul Gandhi has voiced concerns over India's compromised energy security due to a flawed foreign policy. He criticized the government's actions, particularly allowing the US to determine oil supply relationships. Gandhi emphasized the need for preparations to mitigate potential impacts from geopolitical tensions affecting oil and natural gas flow.
In a compelling address to the Lok Sabha, leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi, expressed grave concerns over India's energy security, which he claims has been compromised due to a flawed foreign policy.
Gandhi highlighted the significant geopolitical tensions, emphasizing that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz—through which 20% of global oil passes—poses severe repercussions for India's oil and gas supplies. He alleged that India has bartered its rights to the US concerning key energy relationships.
Urging prompt governmental action, Gandhi called for changes in approach to protect India's energy interests amidst a rapidly evolving global order. He critiqued Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging immediate preparations to safeguard the country's future energy security.
