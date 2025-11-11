Left Menu

Vehicular Restrictions for Bageshwar Dham Sanatan Ekta Padayatra

Vehicular movement on the Delhi-Agra National Highway will be restricted during the Bageshwar Dham Sanatan Ekta Padayatra from November 7 to 16. The yatra starts in Delhi and concludes in Vrindavan. Police have planned large-scale security measures, and vehicles will be diverted to alternative routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 11-11-2025 01:25 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 01:25 IST
Vehicular Restrictions for Bageshwar Dham Sanatan Ekta Padayatra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vehicular movement on the Delhi-Agra National Highway will face complete restrictions owing to the Bageshwar Dham Sanatan Ekta Padayatra, set to run from Delhi's Chhatarpur Temple to Vrindavan between November 7 and November 16, authorities confirmed on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar highlighted prohibitive measures affecting vehicles passing through or headed towards Delhi from Mathura on the highway, spanning the night of November 12 until the night of November 16.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the yatra, the district has engaged in extensive preparations over the past week, with an influx of police and PAC personnel anticipated to manage law and order given the expected high participant turnout. Alternative routes include the Yamuna Expressway and Bharatpur-Bareilly Highway, officials reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Urgent Demand: Air Traffic Control Crisis Amid Longest Government Shutdown

Trump's Urgent Demand: Air Traffic Control Crisis Amid Longest Government Sh...

 Global
2
Investors Breathe Easy as U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End

Investors Breathe Easy as U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End

 Global
3
Zohran Mamdani: Shaping the Future of NYC with Experience and Innovation

Zohran Mamdani: Shaping the Future of NYC with Experience and Innovation

 Global
4
From Terrorist to Diplomat: Sharaa's Washington Journey

From Terrorist to Diplomat: Sharaa's Washington Journey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025