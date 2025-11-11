Vehicular Restrictions for Bageshwar Dham Sanatan Ekta Padayatra

Vehicular movement on the Delhi-Agra National Highway will face complete restrictions owing to the Bageshwar Dham Sanatan Ekta Padayatra, set to run from Delhi's Chhatarpur Temple to Vrindavan between November 7 and November 16, authorities confirmed on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar highlighted prohibitive measures affecting vehicles passing through or headed towards Delhi from Mathura on the highway, spanning the night of November 12 until the night of November 16.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the yatra, the district has engaged in extensive preparations over the past week, with an influx of police and PAC personnel anticipated to manage law and order given the expected high participant turnout. Alternative routes include the Yamuna Expressway and Bharatpur-Bareilly Highway, officials reported.

