Left Menu

Delhi's Record-Breaking Air Quality Improvement in 2025

Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced that the city recorded its best air quality in eight years as pollution levels dropped significantly in 2025. Science-led interventions and targeted actions resulted in a remarkable reduction of PM2.5 and PM10 levels, with an improved AQI and fewer severe pollution days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 21:06 IST
Delhi's Record-Breaking Air Quality Improvement in 2025
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic milestone, Delhi recorded its best air quality in the past eight years, said Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The city's PM2.5 levels reduced to 96 micrograms per cubic metre from 104, and PM10 levels dropped to 197 from 212 in 2025 compared to the previous year.

"Delhiites granted us the mandate to serve, and we prioritized clean air, achieving record good AQI days. This shows that science-led interventions do work," Sirsa stated. The city achieved around 200 days with an air quality index below 200, marking a 15% improvement over the past four years.

The Delhi government implemented comprehensive measures, including aggressive action against pollution sources such as vehicles and industrial emissions, introducing mechanised road cleaning, and developing new technologies. In the coming year, efforts will be intensified with a focus on stricter enforcement, technology pilots, and community involvement to maintain these gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Soar as Yemen's Airport Closure Exposes Gulf Rivalry

Tensions Soar as Yemen's Airport Closure Exposes Gulf Rivalry

 Global
2
BMC Suspends Auditor Amid Civic Election Controversy

BMC Suspends Auditor Amid Civic Election Controversy

 India
3
Blood Gold: The Fatal Struggle in Peru's Informal Mining Industry

Blood Gold: The Fatal Struggle in Peru's Informal Mining Industry

 Global
4
Crackdown on Terror Networks Strengthens Security in Kishtwar

Crackdown on Terror Networks Strengthens Security in Kishtwar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026