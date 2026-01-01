Delhi's Record-Breaking Air Quality Improvement in 2025

In a historic milestone, Delhi recorded its best air quality in the past eight years, said Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The city's PM2.5 levels reduced to 96 micrograms per cubic metre from 104, and PM10 levels dropped to 197 from 212 in 2025 compared to the previous year.

"Delhiites granted us the mandate to serve, and we prioritized clean air, achieving record good AQI days. This shows that science-led interventions do work," Sirsa stated. The city achieved around 200 days with an air quality index below 200, marking a 15% improvement over the past four years.

The Delhi government implemented comprehensive measures, including aggressive action against pollution sources such as vehicles and industrial emissions, introducing mechanised road cleaning, and developing new technologies. In the coming year, efforts will be intensified with a focus on stricter enforcement, technology pilots, and community involvement to maintain these gains.

