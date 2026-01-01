Left Menu

Transforming West Delhi: PWD's Plan to Alleviate Janakpuri Traffic Woes

The Public Works Department plans to build a flyover on Janakpuri Pankha Road in West Delhi to ease congestion. A 700-meter stretch will be reviewed for feasibility. Additionally, repairs are proposed for the Seelampur flyover in East Delhi, which has structural issues affecting traffic flow.

Updated: 01-01-2026 23:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Public Works Department is taking significant steps to tackle the traffic congestion on Janakpuri Pankha Road in West Delhi. Officials announced plans to build a new flyover to alleviate the persistent traffic snarls that have long plagued this crucial road connecting with New Delhi, IGI Airport, and other significant hubs.

The proposed flyover is expected to span a 700-meter corridor between DESU Colony and Janakpuri D-Block, a key intersection burdened by heavy vehicular movement and encroachments. The department has earmarked Rs 2 crore to appoint consultants for a feasibility study to assess the potential impact of the flyover proposal on easing congestion.

In addition to this project, the PWD plans to undertake repairs on the Seelampur flyover in East Delhi, where cracks and damaged expansion joints have disrupted traffic. The repairs on this 23-year-old structure are estimated to cost Rs 17 crore, reflecting a broader effort to improve Delhi's vital infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

