Central Railway's Visionary Leader Vijay Kumar Passes Away: Legacy and Achievements

In an unexpected turn of events, Vijay Kumar, General Manager of Central Railway, passed away in Mumbai during the early hours of Tuesday. Preliminary reports suggest a cardiac arrest could have been the cause, though a definitive diagnosis awaits a post-mortem examination.

Kumar, an esteemed officer from the 1988 IRSME batch, was declared dead at Jaslok Hospital. Having taken the reins of Central Railway in October, Kumar had previously served as GM at Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, directing record locomotive production.

Throughout a distinguished 35-year career, Kumar's leadership span included roles across Indian Railways, advancing projects like the development of semi-high-speed corridors and speed trials of Talgo trains. He is survived by his wife and two children.

