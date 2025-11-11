Left Menu

Central Railway's Visionary Leader Vijay Kumar Passes Away: Legacy and Achievements

Vijay Kumar, Central Railway's General Manager and a pivotal figure in Indian Railways, passed away in Mumbai. Known for his leadership, Kumar made significant contributions, including leading locomotive production and advancing high-speed rail projects. His sudden demise has left a void in the railway sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 11:01 IST
Central Railway's Visionary Leader Vijay Kumar Passes Away: Legacy and Achievements
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn of events, Vijay Kumar, General Manager of Central Railway, passed away in Mumbai during the early hours of Tuesday. Preliminary reports suggest a cardiac arrest could have been the cause, though a definitive diagnosis awaits a post-mortem examination.

Kumar, an esteemed officer from the 1988 IRSME batch, was declared dead at Jaslok Hospital. Having taken the reins of Central Railway in October, Kumar had previously served as GM at Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, directing record locomotive production.

Throughout a distinguished 35-year career, Kumar's leadership span included roles across Indian Railways, advancing projects like the development of semi-high-speed corridors and speed trials of Talgo trains. He is survived by his wife and two children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Legacy: Hajj's Historical Journey Explored at Jeddah Forum

Unveiling the Legacy: Hajj's Historical Journey Explored at Jeddah Forum

 Saudi Arabia
2
Bihar's Voting Festival Commences: High Turnout Marks Early Hours

Bihar's Voting Festival Commences: High Turnout Marks Early Hours

 India
3
Deadly Delhi Blast Sparks International Tension and Terror Probe

Deadly Delhi Blast Sparks International Tension and Terror Probe

 India
4
Blast Near Red Fort: Investigators Probe Fidayeen Link

Blast Near Red Fort: Investigators Probe Fidayeen Link

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025