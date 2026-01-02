Left Menu

Breakthrough in Palghar: High-Speed Rail Tunnel Completed

The Railway Minister virtually observed the completion of a 1.5-km-long mountain tunnel for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The project, supported by Japan, aims to connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad with bullet trains running at 320 kmph, reducing travel time to 2 hours and 17 minutes.

  India

The Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, marked a significant milestone as he virtually witnessed the completion of a 1.5-km-long tunnel for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. The tunnel is notable for being one of the longest in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

This achievement is part of India's ambitious high-speed rail initiative, which includes a 508-km route traversing Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Designed to operate bullet trains at speeds of up to 320 kmph, the project promises to significantly reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to just over two hours.

Railway Ministry reports this as the second major tunnel breakthrough in Maharashtra, following the previous completion of a 5-km-long underground tunnel between Thane and BKC. The project benefits from the technical and financial assistance of the Japanese government, underscoring the bilateral cooperation fostering infrastructure development.

