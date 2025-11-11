Blue Ocean Strengthens India Ties with Strategic Advisory Board Addition

In a significant step towards enhancing its impact on India's economic landscape, Blue Ocean Corporation, the London-based leader in supply chain consulting, has welcomed Mr. Pushpinder S. Puniha to its Advisory Board. Mr. Puniha holds a pivotal role as Chairperson of the Consultative Group on Tax Policy at NITI Aayog.

This appointment comes as India undergoes fundamental changes with tax reforms and policy-driven growth strategies. Mr. Puniha's expertise in fiscal management is set to guide Blue Ocean's alignment with national objectives, aiding in the transformation of India's supply chain network. His presence is expected to drive the corporation's influence in building talents and enhancing the country's role as a trade and logistics leader.

Dr. Sathya Menon, Group CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation, emphasized Mr. Puniha's appointment as a strategic move. The collaboration with a senior policy leader from NITI Aayog aims to marry policy with practice, supporting initiatives like Make in India and Skill India, while underscoring the company's commitment to India's ambition of becoming a $5 trillion economy.