IndiGo Expands Global Reach with Delhi-Guangzhou Direct Flights

IndiGo has launched direct flights from Delhi to Guangzhou, marking the second Indian city after Kolkata with non-stop services to this Chinese city. Daily flights began on November 10, utilizing A320 neo aircraft. This move increases Delhi's international connectivity to 21 destinations, following resumed flights between India and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 12:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo, the prominent Indian carrier, has expanded its international network with the inauguration of direct flights from Delhi to Guangzhou. This strategic addition marks the national capital as the second Indian city offering non-stop services to Guangzhou, following Kolkata's lead.

Starting November 10, the daily flights between Delhi and Guangzhou will be operated using the airline's efficient narrow-body A320 neo aircraft, as stated in a recent release. This development enhances Delhi's global connections, now linking it directly to 21 international destinations.

The move comes after the resumption of flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou on October 26, and amid diplomatic efforts that have led to the re-establishment of direct air services between India and China after suspensions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

