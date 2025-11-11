Global Markets Surge Amid U.S. Shutdown Resolution

Global shares saw an uptick on Tuesday as relief over the imminent end of the U.S. government shutdown spread across markets. Despite lingering concerns about valuations within the technology sector, the dollar remained strong.

European markets benefitted significantly, with London's FTSE 100 setting record highs, buoyed by expectations of a growth-boosting rate cut from the Bank of England following fresh employment data.

A pivotal funding deal passed the U.S. Senate and now awaits approval in the House, potentially restoring federal operations after the historic shutdown. Anticipation mounts for incoming economic indicators, which could inject volatility into the financial landscape.

