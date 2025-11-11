Global Markets Surge Amid U.S. Shutdown Resolution
Global stock markets rose due to the anticipated conclusion of the U.S. government shutdown, despite concerns over tech valuations. European shares, particularly London's FTSE 100, led gains, while the Senate passed a funding deal set to reach the House. This development sparks economic data anticipation, influencing market movements.
Global shares saw an uptick on Tuesday as relief over the imminent end of the U.S. government shutdown spread across markets. Despite lingering concerns about valuations within the technology sector, the dollar remained strong.
European markets benefitted significantly, with London's FTSE 100 setting record highs, buoyed by expectations of a growth-boosting rate cut from the Bank of England following fresh employment data.
A pivotal funding deal passed the U.S. Senate and now awaits approval in the House, potentially restoring federal operations after the historic shutdown. Anticipation mounts for incoming economic indicators, which could inject volatility into the financial landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sterling Stands Firm Amid Economic Data Anticipation
AI-Induced Market Bubble: Bank of England Governor's Caution
Economic Uncertainty and Tech Valuations Sway U.S. Markets
Wall Street Faces Sharp Declines Amid Economic Concerns and Tech Valuations
Experts Predict December Rate Cut by Bank of England