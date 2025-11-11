Left Menu

Syrma SGS Sees Profit Surge With Strategic Business Shift

Syrma SGS has reported a 67% increase in profit after tax to Rs 66.3 crore for the September quarter due to a strategic focus on high-margin businesses. The company is also expanding into the defense sector with the acquisition of a 60% stake in Elcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:31 IST
Syrma SGS Sees Profit Surge With Strategic Business Shift
  • Country:
  • India

Syrma SGS has recorded a notable 67% rise in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT), amounting to Rs 66.3 crore during the September quarter. According to a company official, this growth is attributed to a strategic pivot towards high-margin businesses.

The firm's Managing Director, J S Gujral, explained that their re-strategized business model led to a gradual tapering down of low-margin, high-volume consumer operations. Significant growth was seen in export, automotive, industrial, and healthcare sectors, collectively boosting the company's performance.

Looking forward, Syrma SGS sets eyes on the defense sector by acquiring a 60% stake in Elcome, thereby entering the navigation and communication systems market. Gujral emphasized the potential for this venture to enhance their governance and operational systems.

TRENDING

1
Rohingya Tragedy: A Perilous Escape at Sea

Rohingya Tragedy: A Perilous Escape at Sea

 Global
2
Bulgaria's Gasoline Crunch: Navigating Sanctions on Russian Oil Giants

Bulgaria's Gasoline Crunch: Navigating Sanctions on Russian Oil Giants

 Greece
3
Cross-Border Trade Stagnation: A Costly Standstill

Cross-Border Trade Stagnation: A Costly Standstill

 Pakistan
4
Deadly Blast Rocks Islamabad Court: A Closer Look at Rising Terror Threats

Deadly Blast Rocks Islamabad Court: A Closer Look at Rising Terror Threats

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025