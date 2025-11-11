Mykos: A Slice of Greece in the Heart of South Bangalore

In the bustling heart of South Bangalore, Mykos emerges as a serene escape, offering diners a taste of Greece on a chic rooftop. Situated near JP Nagar and Bannerghatta Road, this eatery has swiftly become a treasured spot for its enchanting ambience, panoramic skyline views, and exquisite cuisine.

Lauded as the Most Romantic Restaurant by Swiggy Dineout, Mykos is more than just a dining venue. It serves as a retreat from the frenetic pace of city life, where patrons are greeted by a gentle evening breeze and the aromatic allure of freshly prepared Mediterranean dishes. The restaurant's design captures the essence of Santorini with minimalist aesthetics and the warmth of its staff, enhancing every visit.

The menu at Mykos is a diverse celebration, featuring traditional Greek, Continental, Indian, and Asian flavors. Noteworthy offerings include chicken souvlaki, creamy truffle pastas, and an array of mocktails that promise to perfectly complement the cuisine. This attention to culinary detail combined with an inviting atmosphere has made Mykos a standout in the city's dining scene.

