Hindustan Copper Posts Remarkable Profit Surge in Q2 FY26

Hindustan Copper Limited, a key player in India's mining sector, announced an impressive leap in its Q2 FY26 profits, showing an 85% rise. The company's consolidated net profit reached Rs 186.02 crore, driven by higher income, compared to Rs 101.67 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

This surge in profits comes as the company's income soared to Rs 728.95 crore in September quarter, up from Rs 550.05 crore in the year-ago period. Despite increased expenses, which stood at Rs 480.32 crore, Hindustan Copper's financial performance remains robust.

Under the aegis of the Ministry of Mines, Hindustan Copper is involved in the exploration and beneficiation of copper ore, maintaining mines in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand. The company also has significant smelting and refining facilities, although some have been inactive since 2019 due to strategic decisions.

