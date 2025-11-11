Left Menu

Hindustan Copper Posts Remarkable Profit Surge in Q2 FY26

Hindustan Copper, a state-owned company under India's Ministry of Mines, reported an 85% increase in net profit for Q2 FY26, reaching Rs 186.02 crore. This surge is attributed to increased income, which rose to Rs 728.95 crore. The company, engaged in copper ore mining and processing, operates major facilities in various Indian states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:41 IST
Hindustan Copper Posts Remarkable Profit Surge in Q2 FY26
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hindustan Copper Limited, a key player in India's mining sector, announced an impressive leap in its Q2 FY26 profits, showing an 85% rise. The company's consolidated net profit reached Rs 186.02 crore, driven by higher income, compared to Rs 101.67 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

This surge in profits comes as the company's income soared to Rs 728.95 crore in September quarter, up from Rs 550.05 crore in the year-ago period. Despite increased expenses, which stood at Rs 480.32 crore, Hindustan Copper's financial performance remains robust.

Under the aegis of the Ministry of Mines, Hindustan Copper is involved in the exploration and beneficiation of copper ore, maintaining mines in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand. The company also has significant smelting and refining facilities, although some have been inactive since 2019 due to strategic decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lok Sabha MP Radha Mohan Singh Predicts Defeat for Tejashwi Yadav Amid Strong Voter Turnout

Lok Sabha MP Radha Mohan Singh Predicts Defeat for Tejashwi Yadav Amid Stron...

 India
2
Navigating the Geopolitical Tide: G7's New Diplomatic Agenda

Navigating the Geopolitical Tide: G7's New Diplomatic Agenda

 Global
3
Delhi's Air Crisis: The Silent Health Assassin

Delhi's Air Crisis: The Silent Health Assassin

 India
4
Unjust Grading: Female Loco Pilots' Promotions at Risk

Unjust Grading: Female Loco Pilots' Promotions at Risk

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025