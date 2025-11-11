Left Menu

India's Polymer Industry Advocates for Balanced Quality Control Approach

The Indian petrochemical and polymer industry calls for a balanced stance on suspending plastic QCOs, emphasizing that while regulatory ease is vital, so is quality control. By maintaining quality measures, the industry aims to support India's self-reliant industrial vision and competitive market position globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:46 IST
Petrochemical Industry urges policymakers to strike a balance on QCOs (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In India's burgeoning petrochemical and polymer sectors, industry leaders are advocating for a balanced and cautious approach regarding the potential suspension of Quality Control Orders (QCOs) on plastics. While acknowledging the importance of regulatory simplification for easing business operations, stakeholders stress the significance of maintaining quality controls to ensure product standards and supply security.

The introduction of QCOs aimed to align India with global polymer manufacturing standards and curb sub-standard material influx. However, amid new guidance suggesting a re-evaluation of these orders, industry voices urge that decisions factor in current market dynamics and align with India's goal of self-reliance.

With polyolefin demand growing by over 8% annually, industry experts highlight robust domestic raw material supply and competitive production. Key players, including Reliance Industries and Haldia Petrochemicals, contribute significantly, ensuring diversity and competition. The sector is open to continued dialogue with policymakers to safeguard quality and sustain India's industrial objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

