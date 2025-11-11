Total Environment Resorts Secures Rs 175 Crore for Bengaluru Project
Total Environment Resorts Pvt Ltd has raised Rs 175 crore via debentures for a new housing project in Bengaluru. This subsidiary of the Total Environment Group focuses on luxury residential developments and has completed over 64 projects. The funds were arranged and subscribed by Standard Chartered.
Total Environment Resorts Pvt Ltd has successfully raised Rs 175 crore through the issuance of debentures, aimed at developing a new housing project in Bengaluru. The company, a subsidiary of the Bengaluru-based Total Environment Group, focuses on luxury residential constructions.
The organization issued Rs 175 crore Listed Rated Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs), which were arranged and subscribed by Standard Chartered, according to a statement from the company. The funds will be directed towards the development of a residential real estate project in Bengaluru.
Total Environment Group, which has completed over 64 projects, primarily specializes in luxury residential developments within Bengaluru, reflecting its substantial presence in the region's real estate market.
