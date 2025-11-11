Russia Plans Countermeasure to EU Visa Sanctions

Russia is gearing up to take retaliatory steps in response to the European Union's decision to limit multiple-entry visas for Russian citizens, as reported by TASS news agency citing the Russian foreign ministry. This development follows the EU's latest round of sanctions targeting Russia.

The EU's recent sanctions package includes a specific ban on granting multiple-entry visas to Russian nationals, a move that has prompted Moscow to consider countermeasures. This visa limitation is seen as a significant addition to the EU's ongoing punitive measures against Russia.

Details regarding the nature of Russia's planned retaliation have not yet been disclosed, but the situation underscores escalating tensions between Russia and the European Union as each side grapples with diplomatic and policy maneuvers.

