Russia Plans Countermeasure to EU Visa Sanctions

Russia is set to introduce retaliatory actions against the European Union after the EU implemented restrictions on multiple-entry visas for Russian citizens, according to a report by TASS news agency. This move is part of the EU's latest sanctions against Russia.

Russia is gearing up to take retaliatory steps in response to the European Union's decision to limit multiple-entry visas for Russian citizens, as reported by TASS news agency citing the Russian foreign ministry. This development follows the EU's latest round of sanctions targeting Russia.

The EU's recent sanctions package includes a specific ban on granting multiple-entry visas to Russian nationals, a move that has prompted Moscow to consider countermeasures. This visa limitation is seen as a significant addition to the EU's ongoing punitive measures against Russia.

Details regarding the nature of Russia's planned retaliation have not yet been disclosed, but the situation underscores escalating tensions between Russia and the European Union as each side grapples with diplomatic and policy maneuvers.

