Uttar Pradesh Unveils 'Bijli Bill Rahat Yojana 2025' to Lighten Electricity Bill Burdens

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the 'Bijli Bill Rahat Yojana 2025', a new initiative designed to provide financial relief to electricity consumers in the state. The program, unveiled by the Urban Development and Energy Minister A K Sharma, promises a complete waiver on surcharges and discounts up to 25% for those settling outstanding electricity bills with one-time payments.

The scheme is particularly beneficial for consumers with outstanding bills, offering varying rebates depending on the registration date. Rebates are set at 25% for December 2025 registrations, 20% for January 2026, and 15% for February 2026. Moreover, the scheme extends its benefits to domestic and small commercial consumers and includes measures to adjudicate billing disputes and energy theft issues.

Efforts have been made to ensure accessibility, with registration possible online and at multiple physical locations. Low-income families can pay in installments, and those accused of electricity theft may receive relief upon meeting certain conditions. The initiative aims to foster transparency and bolster the state's power sector by ensuring that all consumers are treated fairly and responsibly.

(With inputs from agencies.)