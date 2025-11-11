Left Menu

EU's Anti-Deforestation Law Faces Further Delays

EU nations aim to delay the implementation of the landmark anti-deforestation law. The proposed postponement seeks to give businesses more time to comply, though critics argue it undermines the EU's environmental credibility. The law, affecting key commodities, faces opposition from industries and trading partners.

European Union countries are seeking to delay the application of their pioneering anti-deforestation law by another year, according to a draft EU negotiating document. Despite proposed amendments from the European Commission to ease certain restrictions for smallholders, EU nations aim to extend the deadline for larger firms until December 30, 2026, and for smaller firms until June 30, 2027.

The draft, dated November 10 and acquired by Reuters, outlines that the EU countries are in agreement with the Commission's changes but demand further postponement. Critics resist the deferral, accusing it of weakening the EU's environmental stance. With initial implementation scheduled for the end of 2024 and already deferred by a year, the proposal now faces further scrutiny.

Critique focuses on the perceived burden and expense of the regulations, particularly regarding imports of products like cocoa and palm oil, essential to the EU's green policy. As nations race to finalize adjustments before mid-December, the law remains contentious amidst fears of significant forest loss and economic disruption.

