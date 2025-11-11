Left Menu

BASF Partners for Wind-Solar Hybrid Power, NSE Chief's Lifetime Honor, and Yes Securities' Cyclothon Success

BASF India collaborates with Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions on a 12.21 MW wind-solar hybrid plant to power its Gujarat sites. NSE MD Ashishkumar Chauhan receives a lifetime achievement award for his role in capital markets growth. Yes Securities hosts a successful cyclothon with over 3,000 participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 21:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BASF India, a prominent player in the chemical manufacturing sector, has announced a partnership with Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions. This collaboration will lead to the construction of a 12.21 MW wind-solar hybrid power plant intended to supply renewable energy to BASF's manufacturing locations in Gujarat, highlighting a significant push towards sustainable energy consumption.

In financial news, NSE's Managing Director and Chief Executive, Ashishkumar Chauhan, was recently honored with a lifetime achievement award by Regulation Asia. This accolade underscores Chauhan's pivotal role in shaping India's capital markets, enhancing its global stature in the securities industry.

Additionally, Yes Securities made headlines with its cyclothon in Mumbai, attracting over 3,000 participants. This event, as emphasized by the company's Managing Director and Chief Executive Anshul Arzare, sought to foster a workplace culture that prioritizes health and wellness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

