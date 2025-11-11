BASF Partners for Wind-Solar Hybrid Power, NSE Chief's Lifetime Honor, and Yes Securities' Cyclothon Success

BASF India, a prominent player in the chemical manufacturing sector, has announced a partnership with Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions. This collaboration will lead to the construction of a 12.21 MW wind-solar hybrid power plant intended to supply renewable energy to BASF's manufacturing locations in Gujarat, highlighting a significant push towards sustainable energy consumption.

In financial news, NSE's Managing Director and Chief Executive, Ashishkumar Chauhan, was recently honored with a lifetime achievement award by Regulation Asia. This accolade underscores Chauhan's pivotal role in shaping India's capital markets, enhancing its global stature in the securities industry.

Additionally, Yes Securities made headlines with its cyclothon in Mumbai, attracting over 3,000 participants. This event, as emphasized by the company's Managing Director and Chief Executive Anshul Arzare, sought to foster a workplace culture that prioritizes health and wellness.

(With inputs from agencies.)