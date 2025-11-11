Left Menu

Industrial Overhaul: Timely Incentives and Quality Control Key to Growth

Union Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the need for states to promptly disburse industrial incentives and simplify laws to attract investments. He highlighted the success of quality control orders in curbing substandard imports, advocating for superior-quality products and sustainable practices, as well as free trade agreements with developed nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 21:28 IST
Industrial Overhaul: Timely Incentives and Quality Control Key to Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday emphasized the importance of promptly disbursing industrial incentives, addressing concerns regarding delays by some states. He urged states to simplify laws related to labor, shops, and environment to enhance their appeal to investors at the Udyog Samagam 2025 conference.

Goyal advocated the establishment of third-party mechanisms for effective implementation and monitoring of incentives to ensure timely disbursement, thus maintaining industry confidence. He emphasized the role of quality control orders (QCOs) in reducing imports of substandard goods and promoting domestic manufacturing, citing successes in sectors like toys and plywood.

The minister stressed that sustainability, quality, and ease of doing business are crucial for manufacturing. He called for a focus on eastern and northeastern states to boost economic growth and highlighted efforts to establish free trade agreements with developed nations. The conference also celebrated top achievers in various reform areas under the Business Reforms Action Plan 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-US Trade Deal Nears Breakthrough Amid Strategic Talks

India-US Trade Deal Nears Breakthrough Amid Strategic Talks

 India
2
India Leads Climate Justice Call at UNFCCC CoP30, Champions Equity & Finance

India Leads Climate Justice Call at UNFCCC CoP30, Champions Equity & Finance

 India
3
Historic Female Voter Turnout in Bihar Elections

Historic Female Voter Turnout in Bihar Elections

 India
4
Bihar's Political Shake-Up: Congress Veteran Resigns Amid Electoral Battle

Bihar's Political Shake-Up: Congress Veteran Resigns Amid Electoral Battle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025