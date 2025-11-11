Biocon Surges Ahead with Strong Q2 Results

Biotechnology firm Biocon achieved a consolidated net profit of Rs 85 crore for the second quarter ending September 30, marking a turnaround from a net loss of Rs 16 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 4,296 crore, compared to Rs 3,590 crore in the prior year, propelled by strong performances in biosimilars and generics segments.

The company's board approved raising up to Rs 550 crore through commercial papers, to be issued in tranches, enhancing Biocon's financial agility. The shares closed 0.75 percent higher at Rs 385.10 on BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)