Vodafone Idea's Strategic Moves for Debt Resolution

Vodafone Idea, heavily in debt, is making concerted efforts to find a viable long-term solution with the Indian government for its hefty adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of Rs 78,500 crore, as revealed by CEO Abhijit Kishore during a recent earnings call.

Kishore articulated that engaging with various financial entities, including banks and non-banking finance companies, is pivotal for Vodafone Idea's fundraising efforts. These efforts are intertwined with the resolution of the AGR issue, which will facilitate long-term funding for the telecom major.

A recent Supreme Court directive has empowered the government to reassess additional AGR demands up to the 2016-2017 financial year, influencing Vodafone Idea's plans for financial restructuring. Despite facing a debt of Rs 2.02 lakh crore, the company reports improvement in its financial health, evidenced by reduced YoY losses and better revenue per user metrics.