Vodafone Idea's Strategic Moves for Debt Resolution

Vodafone Idea, burdened with significant debt, is actively collaborating with the government to address its substantial adjusted gross revenue dues. CEO Abhijit Kishore emphasizes the importance of engaging with banks and financial institutions for funding, contingent on resolving the AGR matter. The company shows gradual financial improvements despite ongoing liabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 10:29 IST
Vodafone Idea, heavily in debt, is making concerted efforts to find a viable long-term solution with the Indian government for its hefty adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of Rs 78,500 crore, as revealed by CEO Abhijit Kishore during a recent earnings call.

Kishore articulated that engaging with various financial entities, including banks and non-banking finance companies, is pivotal for Vodafone Idea's fundraising efforts. These efforts are intertwined with the resolution of the AGR issue, which will facilitate long-term funding for the telecom major.

A recent Supreme Court directive has empowered the government to reassess additional AGR demands up to the 2016-2017 financial year, influencing Vodafone Idea's plans for financial restructuring. Despite facing a debt of Rs 2.02 lakh crore, the company reports improvement in its financial health, evidenced by reduced YoY losses and better revenue per user metrics.

