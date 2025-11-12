US Jobs Data Sparks Dollar Fluctuations Amid Market Uncertainty

The dollar faced challenges on Wednesday following private-sector U.S. jobs data that raised concerns about labor market fragility. Investors are also preparing for an impending U.S. government reopening, expected to release a backlog of economic data.

According to payroll processor ADP, U.S. firms cut over 11,000 jobs a week through late October, indicating evolving hiring trends and signaling further labor market weaknesses, which are closely monitored by Federal Reserve policymakers.

Traders are anticipating a 25 basis points rate cut next month, as the Fed navigates an uncertain economy, while the Republican-controlled House is set to vote on reopening the government. Meanwhile, the yen faces pressure from market trends and expectations of increased fiscal measures in Japan.

