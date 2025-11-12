US Jobs Data Sparks Dollar Fluctuations Amid Market Uncertainty
The dollar experienced losses as U.S. jobs data signaled labor market weaknesses, coinciding with an anticipated government reopening. ADP reported over 11,000 job cuts, affecting currency performance and influencing Fed policymakers' decisions. Traders expect a potential rate cut in response to a cooler labor market and new economic data releases.
The dollar faced challenges on Wednesday following private-sector U.S. jobs data that raised concerns about labor market fragility. Investors are also preparing for an impending U.S. government reopening, expected to release a backlog of economic data.
According to payroll processor ADP, U.S. firms cut over 11,000 jobs a week through late October, indicating evolving hiring trends and signaling further labor market weaknesses, which are closely monitored by Federal Reserve policymakers.
Traders are anticipating a 25 basis points rate cut next month, as the Fed navigates an uncertain economy, while the Republican-controlled House is set to vote on reopening the government. Meanwhile, the yen faces pressure from market trends and expectations of increased fiscal measures in Japan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
