Left Menu

APSEZ Pioneers Eco-Initiative with TNFD Framework Adoption

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) has become the first Indian integrated transport utility to join the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD). This move signifies its commitment to aligning business practices with global sustainability standards, focusing on nature-related transparency and environmental stewardship from 2026 onward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 12:41 IST
APSEZ Pioneers Eco-Initiative with TNFD Framework Adoption
Representative Image (Photo/@Adaniports). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) has announced its membership in the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), vowing to incorporate nature-related reporting starting from the financial year 2026. According to an Adani Ports and Logistics press release, this decision exemplifies the company's dedication to global sustainability standards.

As India's premier integrated transport utility to embrace the TNFD framework, APSEZ aims to analyze the impact and reliance of its operations on nature, while effectively managing associated risks. The TNFD is a global science-led initiative involving the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative, the World Wildlife Fund, among other organizations. It assists companies in embedding ecological considerations into their financial endeavors.

Through its commitment, APSEZ aligns itself with a select group of international port operators striving for biodiversity promotion and marine ecosystem protection. The company emphasized that adopting TNFD not only enhances its transparency in environmental disclosures but also solidifies its long-term responsible growth and strategic priority on nature-related risk management.

Moreover, APSEZ has been steadily improving its environmental strategies, boasting significant contributions to mangrove restoration in India. With its climate risk assessments already in place, the company believes that the TNFD framework will bolster its decision-making processes for biodiversity conservation and reinforce its role as a leader in environmental stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cyber Sabotage: The Rising Threat to Australian Infrastructure

Cyber Sabotage: The Rising Threat to Australian Infrastructure

 Global
2
Europe's Drone Defense Dilemma: The Race to Secure Skies Amid Rising Incursions

Europe's Drone Defense Dilemma: The Race to Secure Skies Amid Rising Incursi...

 Denmark
3
Tejashwi Yadav Disputes Exit Polls, Predicts Victory for Mahagathbandhan

Tejashwi Yadav Disputes Exit Polls, Predicts Victory for Mahagathbandhan

 India
4
DRDO Aims for Autonomy: A New Dawn in Defence R&D Funding

DRDO Aims for Autonomy: A New Dawn in Defence R&D Funding

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025