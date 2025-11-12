APSEZ Pioneers Eco-Initiative with TNFD Framework Adoption

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) has announced its membership in the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), vowing to incorporate nature-related reporting starting from the financial year 2026. According to an Adani Ports and Logistics press release, this decision exemplifies the company's dedication to global sustainability standards.

As India's premier integrated transport utility to embrace the TNFD framework, APSEZ aims to analyze the impact and reliance of its operations on nature, while effectively managing associated risks. The TNFD is a global science-led initiative involving the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative, the World Wildlife Fund, among other organizations. It assists companies in embedding ecological considerations into their financial endeavors.

Through its commitment, APSEZ aligns itself with a select group of international port operators striving for biodiversity promotion and marine ecosystem protection. The company emphasized that adopting TNFD not only enhances its transparency in environmental disclosures but also solidifies its long-term responsible growth and strategic priority on nature-related risk management.

Moreover, APSEZ has been steadily improving its environmental strategies, boasting significant contributions to mangrove restoration in India. With its climate risk assessments already in place, the company believes that the TNFD framework will bolster its decision-making processes for biodiversity conservation and reinforce its role as a leader in environmental stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)