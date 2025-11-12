India's Hiring Surge: A Resurgence Fueled by Digital Innovation

A resurgence in hiring intent marks a significant shift for India, with growth rates rebounding to 11% in a landscape transformed by digital acceleration, according to the India Decoding Jobs 2026 Report.

The report, authored by digital recruitment platform Taggd and the Confederation of Indian Industry, points to the sectors of BFSI, manufacturing, and infrastructure as pivotal in driving this momentum.

AI is revolutionizing recruitment processes, with 60% of recruiters utilizing it for resume screening. Notably, the demand for AI-related skills is on par with other critical technologies, underscoring a broader trend toward digital empowerment.

Data from over 300 talent leaders across various industries suggest a rise in mid- and senior-level hiring, with companies eyeing professionals with 6-15+ years of experience. Tier II cities are emerging as vital job hubs, projected to account for 32% of new jobs by 2026.

Despite these trends, female hiring is projected to remain consistent at 30% in FY 2026-2027, reflecting a potential area for further growth and improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)