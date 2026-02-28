Iranian Missiles: A Shockwave in the Gulf

In a rare and unsettling occurrence, Iran fired a series of missiles at multiple Arab Gulf cities on Saturday, striking a region known for its stability. As window-shaking blasts reverberated, residents sought safety while interception efforts were reported in Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, and Bahrain.

The attacks were Iran's retaliation for recent U.S. and Israeli military actions, with the Iranian Revolutionary Guards warning of continuing operations. The UAE and Saudi leaderships conversed directly, advocating for restraint and diplomacy amidst escalating tensions.

As missile debris raised alarms across the region, the repercussions of the attack disrupted the Gulf's everyday life, especially during Ramadan. Transitioning to remote learning, heightened security measures, and localized disruptions to food supply chains characterized the immediate aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)