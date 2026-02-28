Iranian Missiles: A Shockwave in the Gulf
Iran launched missiles at several Arab Gulf cities, causing alarm and disrupting daily life during the holy month of Ramadan. The attacks were in retaliation for U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, prompting regional leaders to call for de-escalation and a return to diplomacy.
In a rare and unsettling occurrence, Iran fired a series of missiles at multiple Arab Gulf cities on Saturday, striking a region known for its stability. As window-shaking blasts reverberated, residents sought safety while interception efforts were reported in Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, and Bahrain.
The attacks were Iran's retaliation for recent U.S. and Israeli military actions, with the Iranian Revolutionary Guards warning of continuing operations. The UAE and Saudi leaderships conversed directly, advocating for restraint and diplomacy amidst escalating tensions.
As missile debris raised alarms across the region, the repercussions of the attack disrupted the Gulf's everyday life, especially during Ramadan. Transitioning to remote learning, heightened security measures, and localized disruptions to food supply chains characterized the immediate aftermath.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar DGP Mobilizes Robust Security Measures for Holi
Escalating Tensions: UAE Intercepts Iranian Missiles, Reacts to Attack
Cancelled Flights: UAE-Bound Journeys Disrupted Amid US-Israel Iran Attack
Diplomatic Dialogues: Saudi-UAE Leaders Discuss Regional Concerns
High-Profile Casualties in Alleged Israeli Strike: Implications for Regional Security