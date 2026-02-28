Left Menu

Iranian Missiles: A Shockwave in the Gulf

Iran launched missiles at several Arab Gulf cities, causing alarm and disrupting daily life during the holy month of Ramadan. The attacks were in retaliation for U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, prompting regional leaders to call for de-escalation and a return to diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 21:33 IST
Iranian Missiles: A Shockwave in the Gulf
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a rare and unsettling occurrence, Iran fired a series of missiles at multiple Arab Gulf cities on Saturday, striking a region known for its stability. As window-shaking blasts reverberated, residents sought safety while interception efforts were reported in Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, and Bahrain.

The attacks were Iran's retaliation for recent U.S. and Israeli military actions, with the Iranian Revolutionary Guards warning of continuing operations. The UAE and Saudi leaderships conversed directly, advocating for restraint and diplomacy amidst escalating tensions.

As missile debris raised alarms across the region, the repercussions of the attack disrupted the Gulf's everyday life, especially during Ramadan. Transitioning to remote learning, heightened security measures, and localized disruptions to food supply chains characterized the immediate aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Air India cancels 28 flights connecting cities in Europe, US, Canada for March 1.

Air India cancels 28 flights connecting cities in Europe, US, Canada for Mar...

 Global
2
Court Decision Offers Parental Relief in Delhi School Fee Dispute

Court Decision Offers Parental Relief in Delhi School Fee Dispute

 India
3
Bihar DGP Mobilizes Robust Security Measures for Holi

Bihar DGP Mobilizes Robust Security Measures for Holi

 India
4
West Bengal’s Electoral Landscape Revamped: Impact of Voter Roll Pruning

West Bengal’s Electoral Landscape Revamped: Impact of Voter Roll Pruning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026