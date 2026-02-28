Global Tensions Rise: US and Israeli Strikes on Iran Spark Concerns of Conflict
International reactions to US and Israeli military strikes on Iran range from calls for negotiation to outright condemnation. While some nations support the strikes, others warn of heightened conflict. European leaders urge diplomacy, fearing broader warfare, while Russia and China criticize the actions as aggressive.
World leaders expressed apprehension following military strikes by the US and Israel on Iran, sparking fears of broader conflict. In response, European leaders convened emergency meetings to safeguard their citizens in the Middle East while urging a diplomatic resolution between Iran and the US.
Australia and Canada offered conditional support for the strikes, whereas Russia and China issued strong criticisms. The leaders of Britain, France, and Germany emphasized the importance of resuming nuclear negotiations with Iran, condemning any aggressive actions by the Iranian government in the region.
Amidst escalating tensions, the European Union called for restraint and regional diplomacy to maintain nuclear safety. Criticism of the strikes also came from organizations concerned about nuclear proliferation. The international community remains divided, with hopes for peaceful resolution hanging in the balance.
