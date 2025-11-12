Left Menu

Jyothy Labs Navigates Profit Dip Amidst Market Shifts

Jyothy Labs Ltd reported a 16.36% decline in net profit for the September quarter of FY26, despite a slight revenue increase. General trade pressures persisted, but modern trade channels saw double-digit growth. The company's disciplined cost management ensured a robust operating EBITDA margin of 16.1%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 15:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jyothy Labs Ltd, an FMCG firm, announced a 16.36% drop in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter of FY26, reaching Rs 87.76 crore, as detailed in their latest regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from operations rose slightly to Rs 736.06 crore, compared to Rs 733.07 crore in the same period last year, indicating minor growth amidst challenging market conditions.

Despite external market pressures, Jyothy Labs maintained its operating EBITDA margin at 16.1%, aided by strategic cost management and strong performance in modern trade channels, including e-commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

