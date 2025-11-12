Left Menu

Skill-First Hiring Revolution: AI Tools Redefine Talent Acquisition

A trend towards skill-first hiring, influenced by AI, is transforming recruitment. Sixty percent of companies now assess skills over resumes, leading to faster hiring and better retention. This shift has halved mis-hire rates and redefined talent identification, marking a new era in employment processes, as detailed in Equip's report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 16:32 IST
Skill-First Hiring Revolution: AI Tools Redefine Talent Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An increasing number of employers are transitioning from traditional resume-based hiring practices to a skill-first approach, according to a recent report. The data reveals that 59 percent of companies are now adopting this hiring method, representing a 26 percent increase from the previous year.

The report, conducted by the AI-powered skill assessment platform Equip, attributes this shift to the implementation of AI tools that allow for large-scale evaluation of real-world skills, rather than relying solely on credentials. Equip's Founder, Jayanth Neelakanta, stated that this transition marks a significant change in how organizations identify and nurture talent.

Findings from over 1,700 recruiters and hiring managers highlighted that mis-hire rates have dropped by 50 percent, as organizations leverage AI to facilitate more objective and efficient hiring. Despite some mis-hires remaining in companies, the overall trend points towards improved alignment between hires and job roles.

TRENDING

1
Grameen Bank Targeted Amid Rising Tensions in Bangladesh

Grameen Bank Targeted Amid Rising Tensions in Bangladesh

 Bangladesh
2
India's Energy Transformation: Driving Global Oil Demand

India's Energy Transformation: Driving Global Oil Demand

 India
3
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
4
Ukrainian Troops Redeploy Amidst Southeastern Zaporizhzhia Tensions

Ukrainian Troops Redeploy Amidst Southeastern Zaporizhzhia Tensions

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025