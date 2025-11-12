Quality Control Orders: Redefining 'Made in India'

India's manufacturing landscape is witnessing significant changes as local industries align with the Quality Control Orders (QCOs) mandated by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). This initiative is redefining the 'Made in India' label from a mere origin mark to a symbol of superior quality, safety, and competitive edge in the global market.

The BIS QCOs are enforced across diverse product categories such as electronics, machinery, food service equipment, and consumer goods, ensuring that all manufacturers adhere to standardized benchmarks. This move not only safeguards consumer interests but also equips Indian products to confidently enter international arenas. Speaking at the 75th anniversary of SGS in India, Commerce and Industry Minister Shri Piyush Goyal emphasized, 'India is steadily moving towards a unified quality regime for both domestic and international markets.'

QCO implementation offers numerous advantages. For consumers, it means access to reliable, certified products and increased transparency. Manufacturers benefit from global standard compliance, protecting against subpar imports and boosting brand reputation. The wider industry sees encouragement for sustainable production and enhanced market access. This initiative is vital for India's industrial self-reliance and strengthens its position as a trusted global manufacturing hub.