Wagh Bakri Unveils 'Rock & Roll' Menu: A Modern Twist on Traditional Chai Delights

The Wagh Bakri Tea Group has introduced an innovative 'Rock & Roll' menu at its tea lounges, blending tradition with a modern twist. The celebrated Indian tea brand's refreshed menu fuses traditional Indian favorites with global influences, reflecting the brand's progressive cafe evolution.

Culinary highlights include reinterpretations of classic Indian dishes like Aloo Pyaaz and Paneer Parathas, as well as new creations like Chilly Cheese Parathas, Shawarma Rolls, and Schezwan Rolls. A standout offering is the Apple Pie Paratha, a modern dessert that blends home-style comfort with visual appeal.

Chef Manjit Singh Gill, a renowned figure in Indian cuisine, supports the initiative, highlighting its potential to attract both long-time tea enthusiasts and the younger, cafe-loving demographic. With the fresh menu, Wagh Bakri aims to balance in-house dining and delivery, tapping into India's evolving food culture.

