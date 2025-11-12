Left Menu

Yen Hits Nine-Month Low Amid U.S. Political Unrest

The yen has slumped to a nine-month low against the dollar, prompting concerns from Japanese officials. While the U.S. government shutdown appears to be nearing its end, Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama emphasizes the need for stable currency movement. Market analysts speculate on possible interventions to strengthen the yen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:08 IST
Yen Hits Nine-Month Low Amid U.S. Political Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The yen fell to a nine-month low against the dollar on Wednesday, inciting concerns from Japanese policymakers. Despite Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama's attempts to verbally stabilize the currency, the yen hit 154.91 per dollar. Katayama stressed the necessity of steady currency movements reflecting fundamentals.

Market experts suggest that Japanese authorities may need direct intervention to bolster the yen. Since early October, the yen has dropped 4.5%, influenced by new fiscal policies under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and an anticipated resolution to the U.S. government shutdown.

In the U.S., a prospective end to the government shutdown is expected to restore crucial economic data for investors and the Federal Reserve. The dollar marginally recovered, with traders eyeing the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee meeting for potential interest rate decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starmer Defends BBC Amidst Crisis and Legal Threats

Starmer Defends BBC Amidst Crisis and Legal Threats

 Global
2
Securely Sealed: Bihar's Electoral Verdict Awaits

Securely Sealed: Bihar's Electoral Verdict Awaits

 India
3
Teacher's Premises Searched in Al Qaeda Probe: Maharashtra ATS Expands Investigation

Teacher's Premises Searched in Al Qaeda Probe: Maharashtra ATS Expands Inves...

 India
4
Supreme Court's Call for Contempt Prevention Guidelines

Supreme Court's Call for Contempt Prevention Guidelines

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025