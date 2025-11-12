Left Menu

Europe's Quest for Chip Resilience Amid China Tensions

Europe is working towards a resilient chip sector amid tensions with China, particularly concerning chipmaker Nexperia. Dutch Economy Minister Vincent Karremans emphasized maintaining close ties with partners both within and outside the EU to address these challenges.

  • Netherlands

Europe remains committed to building a resilient chip sector, a vital step in countering potential market disruptions, especially following recent tensions with China over Nexperia. Dutch Economy Minister Vincent Karremans emphasized this stance on Wednesday.

Karremans highlighted ongoing discussions, noting a recent dialogue with his French counterpart, Sebastien Martin. This conversation underscores Europe's unified approach in dealing with external pressures on the chip industry.

Looking ahead, Karremans assured continued engagement with EU partners and allies beyond the union. This strategic collaboration aims to fortify Europe's chip supply chain amid the geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

