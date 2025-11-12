Left Menu

Bengaluru Airport Champions Inclusion with New Mitti Cafe Outlet

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has set a global benchmark by hosting three Mitti Cafe outlets run by individuals with disabilities. These cafes, backed by Bajaj Finserv and Zscaler, symbolize a shift towards inclusive public spaces. Founded by Alina Alam, Mitti Cafe promotes dignified livelihoods for disabled individuals.

Updated: 12-11-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:15 IST
Bengaluru Airport Takes a Historic Step in Inclusion with Mitti Cafe's Third Outlet Run by Persons with Disabilities. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru is setting a global precedent in inclusivity by launching its third Mitti Cafe outlet, managed by individuals with disabilities. This accomplishment, under the oversight of BIAL Managing Director and CEO Hari Marar, positions Bengaluru as the only airport worldwide with the highest number of such cafes.

Endorsed by leaders globally, including India's Prime Minister and Germany's Chancellor, the initiative not only underscores airports as travel hubs but as epicenters of employment and empowerment. Supported by Bajaj Finserv and Zscaler, Mitti Cafe embodies a pivot towards empathetic and equitable commercial environments, marking a 'historic flight toward inclusion.'

Mitti Cafe, founded by Alina Alam, has evolved from a tin shed startup to a countrywide movement for inclusivity. Its network operates in diverse locations, including Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Supreme Court. The success at Bengaluru Airport reflects the significant impact of strategic CSR partnerships in expanding inclusion and employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

