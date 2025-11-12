Bengaluru Airport Champions Inclusion with New Mitti Cafe Outlet

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru is setting a global precedent in inclusivity by launching its third Mitti Cafe outlet, managed by individuals with disabilities. This accomplishment, under the oversight of BIAL Managing Director and CEO Hari Marar, positions Bengaluru as the only airport worldwide with the highest number of such cafes.

Endorsed by leaders globally, including India's Prime Minister and Germany's Chancellor, the initiative not only underscores airports as travel hubs but as epicenters of employment and empowerment. Supported by Bajaj Finserv and Zscaler, Mitti Cafe embodies a pivot towards empathetic and equitable commercial environments, marking a 'historic flight toward inclusion.'

Mitti Cafe, founded by Alina Alam, has evolved from a tin shed startup to a countrywide movement for inclusivity. Its network operates in diverse locations, including Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Supreme Court. The success at Bengaluru Airport reflects the significant impact of strategic CSR partnerships in expanding inclusion and employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)