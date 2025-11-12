Left Menu

Revitalizing Ties: Canada's Trade Minister Brings New Hope to India-Canada Relations

Canada's international trade minister Maninder Sidhu embarks on a trip to India to enhance bilateral trade and investment. The visit aims to foster partnerships in clean tech, AI, and agriculture while solidifying economic ties in the Indo-Pacific region after last year's diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

Updated: 12-11-2025 19:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Canada's international trade minister Maninder Sidhu has initiated a significant three-day visit to India with the objective of advancing bilateral trade and investment ties. This diplomatic effort seeks to enhance the economic relationship between the two nations, especially in sectors like artificial intelligence, clean technology, and digital industries.

Sidhu's itinerary includes attending the Confederation of Indian Industry's Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on November 14. The visit underscores Canada's interest in diversifying trade partnerships as India emerges as one of the fastest-growing major economies, providing vast opportunities for Canadian businesses and workers.

This initiative arrives in the aftermath of a diplomatic row between India and Canada. Efforts to normalise relations have been underway, following allegations of an Indian link to a 2023 incident. Recent political shifts, including a victory by the Liberal Party leader Carney, have set the stage for renewed diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

