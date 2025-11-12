Tragic Plunge: Fatal Bus Crash in Peru's Ravine

A tragic bus accident occurred in southern Peru early Wednesday morning when a passenger bus plunged into a deep ravine after colliding with another vehicle, resulting in the deaths of at least 37 people and injuries to 13 others, as reported by local authorities.

Walther Oporto, the health manager of the Arequipa region, shared with local radio RPP that the bus crashed into a pickup truck and veered off the road at a curve, tumbling more than 200 meters to the banks of the Ocoña river. The bus was traveling from Chala, a mining area, to the city of Arequipa.

Fatal bus accidents are not uncommon in Peru, with many incidents in the past linked to reckless driving and excessive speed. In recent months, a series of similar incidents have resulted in numerous deaths and injuries. In 2024 alone, 3,173 traffic-related deaths were recorded in the country, highlighting the ongoing concerns about road safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)