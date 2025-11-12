Left Menu

Boosting Exports: Government's New Strategic Mission

The government has approved the Export Promotion Mission with a significant outlay of Rs 25,060 crore over six years. The mission comprises two sub-schemes to enhance the export ecosystem, prioritizing sectors such as textiles and marine. This initiative aims to shield domestic exporters from US tariff impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:44 IST
Boosting Exports: Government's New Strategic Mission
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government, on Wednesday, unveiled the Export Promotion Mission, committing a substantial Rs 25,060 crore over the next six years, starting this fiscal year.

This ambitious mission, detailed by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, encompasses two critical sub-schemes: Niryat Protsahan and Niryat Disha. Its comprehensive approach is designed to bolster the entire export ecosystem.

Priority sectors include textiles, leather, engineering, marine foods, and gems and jewellery, with the initiative aimed at mitigating the effects of steep US tariffs on Indian goods, effective from August 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

