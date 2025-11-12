Boosting Exports: Government's New Strategic Mission

The government, on Wednesday, unveiled the Export Promotion Mission, committing a substantial Rs 25,060 crore over the next six years, starting this fiscal year.

This ambitious mission, detailed by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, encompasses two critical sub-schemes: Niryat Protsahan and Niryat Disha. Its comprehensive approach is designed to bolster the entire export ecosystem.

Priority sectors include textiles, leather, engineering, marine foods, and gems and jewellery, with the initiative aimed at mitigating the effects of steep US tariffs on Indian goods, effective from August 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)