U.S. Senate Investigates Aviation Safety during Government Shutdown

The U.S. Senate Commerce aviation subcommittee is convening a hearing to assess the effects of the government shutdown on aviation safety. Key figures such as Nick Daniels of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association and Chris Sununu of Airlines for America will provide insights during the proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 03:13 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 03:13 IST
The U.S. Senate's Commerce aviation subcommittee is scheduled to convene a crucial hearing on Wednesday to evaluate the repercussions of the government shutdown on aviation safety, a source from the committee has confirmed.

This hearing will bring together prominent figures like Nick Daniels, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, along with Chris Sununu, who leads Airlines for America, the key trade group for major air carriers.

The proceedings aim to shed light on how the ongoing government shutdown could affect the safety operations within the aviation sector, an area that is paramount to national transportation safety.

