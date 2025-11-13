Left Menu

Yen's Struggle Amid Interest Rate Decisions and Economic Data Surprises

The yen remains weak against the euro and dollar after Japan's new premier suggests slow interest rate hikes. Economic data impacting currency markets include a U.S. government shutdown and Australian unemployment figures. The yen's decline prompts discussions on potential rate hikes and government intervention.

The Japanese yen continued to falter against the euro and dollar on Thursday, following signals from Japan's newly appointed Prime Minister that emphasized a cautious approach to interest rate hikes by the central bank.

Amidst these developments, the Aussie dollar managed to climb to a two-week high, buoyed by a significant drop in the unemployment rate, which outperformed economists' forecasts.

Currency markets are bracing for volatility with the anticipated end of the U.S. government shutdown, potentially unlocking crucial economic data reports. Meanwhile, Japan's Finance Minister issued a cautionary note regarding the yen's rapid weakening against the dollar, suggesting possible future interest rate hikes.

