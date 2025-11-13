Left Menu

India's Export Promotion Mission: Challenges and Prospects

The Global Trade Research Initiative highlights key obstacles in the Export Promotion Mission approved by the Union Cabinet. While designed to boost India's export competitiveness, GTRI points out significant implementation and funding challenges that could delay benefits to exporters, especially MSMEs, amid global economic pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 10:47 IST
India's Export Promotion Mission: Challenges and Prospects
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has raised concerns about the implementation and funding of the recently approved Rs25,060-crore Export Promotion Mission (EPM). Despite being touted as a comprehensive framework to enhance India's export prowess, it remains largely a 'broad outline', facing significant execution challenges and financial shortfalls.

GTRI elaborates on EPM's operational structure, revealing two main pillars: NIRYAT PROTSAHAN and NIRYAT DISHA. The former aims at reducing trade finance costs for MSMEs, prioritizing sectors hit by global tariff hikes such as textiles and engineering goods. The latter offers non-financial help like export quality enhancement and logistics support. However, legacy programs like the Interest Equalisation Scheme are not seamlessly integrated.

Experts from GTRI have flagged procedural uncertainties and a lack of detailed guidelines as potential bottlenecks. They've highlighted that an efficient online system is pending development and have questioned the adequacy of the six-year financial allocation given the mission's ambitious goals. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade faces a steep learning curve, and delayed financial disbursements could hinder timely support for exporters.

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts Over Chief Minister's Photos on Police Vehicles in Himachal

Controversy Erupts Over Chief Minister's Photos on Police Vehicles in Himach...

 India
2
Women Lead Voter Turnout in Historic Bihar Elections

Women Lead Voter Turnout in Historic Bihar Elections

 India
3
South Korean officials say 2 people are dead and 18 are injured after a truck crashes into a Seoul market, reports AP.

South Korean officials say 2 people are dead and 18 are injured after a truc...

 Global
4
Singapore Embraces Tokenisation: A New Era in Financial Innovation

Singapore Embraces Tokenisation: A New Era in Financial Innovation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025