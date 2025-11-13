Left Menu

Maiden Forgings Secures CEMILAC Certification, Boosts Defence Sector Role

Maiden Forgings Limited, a prominent manufacturer of bright steel bars and wires, has received certification from CEMILAC, DRDO Bengaluru. This registration strengthens MFL's position in India's indigenous defence supply chain, opening new avenues in the B2G sector aligned with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-11-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 11:23 IST
Maiden Forgings Secures CEMILAC Certification, Boosts Defence Sector Role
Maiden Forgings Limited Successfully Registered with Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC), Bengaluru. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maiden Forgings Limited (MFL), a key player in the production of bright steel bars and wires, has been recognized by the Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC), DRDO Bengaluru. This certification, granted under India's Ministry of Defence, marks a significant achievement for the company.

With this new registration, MFL is poised to enhance its role within the defence manufacturing sector, eligible to supply critical products for defence applications. This certification serves as a testament to MFL's excellence, precision, and commitment to quality—especially pivotal in fulfilling the rigorous demands of defence and aerospace needs.

Managing Director Nishant Garg expressed the company's honor in receiving the CEMILAC nod, viewing it as an opportunity to further engage with defence sectors under India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The certification complements MFL's existing ties with the Ordnance Factory Board, highlighting its strategic expansion into high-value, technology-driven sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Peru's Amazon Oil Tensions: Spills, Indigenous Rights, and Economic Ambitions

Peru's Amazon Oil Tensions: Spills, Indigenous Rights, and Economic Ambition...

 Global
2
Historic Verdict Looms as Bangladesh's ICT Targets Sheikh Hasina

Historic Verdict Looms as Bangladesh's ICT Targets Sheikh Hasina

 Bangladesh
3
From Accused Witch to Aspiring Doctor: Faith's Journey of Resilience

From Accused Witch to Aspiring Doctor: Faith's Journey of Resilience

 Global
4
Supreme Court Defers Dharavi Project Hearing Amid Controversy

Supreme Court Defers Dharavi Project Hearing Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025