Maiden Forgings Secures CEMILAC Certification, Boosts Defence Sector Role

Maiden Forgings Limited (MFL), a key player in the production of bright steel bars and wires, has been recognized by the Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC), DRDO Bengaluru. This certification, granted under India's Ministry of Defence, marks a significant achievement for the company.

With this new registration, MFL is poised to enhance its role within the defence manufacturing sector, eligible to supply critical products for defence applications. This certification serves as a testament to MFL's excellence, precision, and commitment to quality—especially pivotal in fulfilling the rigorous demands of defence and aerospace needs.

Managing Director Nishant Garg expressed the company's honor in receiving the CEMILAC nod, viewing it as an opportunity to further engage with defence sectors under India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The certification complements MFL's existing ties with the Ordnance Factory Board, highlighting its strategic expansion into high-value, technology-driven sectors.

